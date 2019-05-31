Eaton County is investigating eight different vehicle thefts from four suspects Courtesy: Eaton County Sheriff's Office Keyontae Jawuan Geter , 17, from Lansing [ + - ] Courtesy: Eaton County Sheriff's Office Julon Richard Tolliver , 18, from Lansing [ + - ] Courtesy: Eaton County Sheriff's Office Ruben Calvin Walker, 19, from Lansing [ + - ] Courtesy: Eaton County Sheriff's Office Kemofi Dedon Brown, 19, from Lansing [ + - ] Video

EATON COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating eight different vehicle thefts from four suspects.

The complaints happened on the 800 block of Flagstone Drive as well as the 4000 blocks of Claiborne Avenue, Arlene Drive and Elmshaven Drive. Complaints also came from the 200 and 6000 block of Shiloh Way as well as the 1000 Block of Broken Ridge Drive and 12000 block of Townsend Way.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating four people who are currently in custody at the Eaton County Jail.

Charges requested through the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office include stealing from cars, credit card fraud and retail fraud as well as resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Arraignment took place this afternoon 17-year-old Keyontae Jawuan Geter, 18-year-old Julon Richard Tolliver as well as two 19-year-olds, Ruben Calvin Walker and Kemofi Dedon Brown.

All four suspects are from Lansing. Two suspects were given a $10,000 bond, one was given a $15,000 bond, and one was given a $20,000 bond. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.