EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man who officials say threatened to kill 30 people has been arrested.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office recounted the arrest via a post on the office’s Facebook page.

On May 21, 2023, deputies with the Delta Patrol received word that a man was threatening to kill 30 people and then himself.

Deputies tracked the man to Delta Township and arrested the man, identified as Joshua Erick Ankney.

The suspect had a loaded gun and knife, deputies said, and he apparently tried to fight off deputies during the arrest.

Ankney now faces charges of Threats of Terrorism, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Resisting Arrest.

He is currently at the Eaton County Jail on $100,000 bond.