Eaton County man jailed, accused of trying to kill woman

A man is behind bars today, accused of beating a 67-year-old woman and leaving her for dead.

The Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office says Ryan Goldsberry, 21, attacked the woman in her Charlotte home back in May, hitting her with an iron pan.

Investigators say Goldsberry then pushed her down a flight of stairs and locked her in a basement.

Police say he then stole her car and drove all the way to California.

He was caught and extradited to Eaton County.

Goldsberry is facing assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment charges.