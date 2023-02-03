CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 43-year-old man from Mulliken was killed in a crash in Eagle Township on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a multi-car crash around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of West State Road and South Grange Road.

Early investigations show that the 43-year-old man who was killed, now identified as Livingston Thompson, was heading east when he tried to avoid another car that was turning.

While trying to make that turn, he crossed over the centerline and hit a car that was heading west.

The car that was heading west was driven by a 17-year-old girl from Lansing. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Thompson was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said charges are being sought against the third driver who was making the turn that Thompson was trying to avoid.