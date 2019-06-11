Eaton County Man Wins $1 Million Mega Millions Prize

An Eaton County man won a Mega Millions prize of $1 million.
Gregory Guilford, of Mulliken bought the winning ticket in late May at Bill’s Party Store in Portland.
“I buy Mega Millions tickets for each drawing,” said Guilford. “I stopped in to Bill’s on the day of the drawing and picked up a ticket and an RV magazine.
The 68-year-old plans to pay bills, take a trip to Colorado, and then invest the remainder.
“Over the last five years, I have had some health issues that have really taken a lot out of me. Winning this takes so much stress off of me and makes me feel much more secure,” Guilford said.