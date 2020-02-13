EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two men who were involved in a financial crime in Delta Township.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Deputy Kanazeh at (517) 323 – 8480.
Eaton County officers need your help to identify two men involved in a financial crime
