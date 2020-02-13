Eaton County officers need your help to identify two men involved in a financial crime

Day 2 of the trial for former Michigan State University Gymnastic's coach wrapped up in the court room today.

Kathie Klages is facing charges of lying to police in relation with Larry Nassar.

Prosecutors say Klages was told about Nassar years ago and dismissed the allegations.

Klages told police she did not know anything when the abuse came to light.

This morning, the defense called several witnesses.

One of them was former men's gymnastic's coach Rick Atkinson.

He says Klages worked behind the scenes and she wasn't involved on health or safety of the athletes.

That was something parent's were in charge of.

"There's a lot of NCAA rules to boot, so you gotta watch everything you do, you give a perspective athlete who is 16 years old an aspirin, it could for seen as an additional benefit, so we made sure we did everything by the book" Said Rick Atkinson, former MSU men's gymnastics coach.

Defense Question: "so to be clear, no athletic trainers for the Spartan group participants, it was on mom and dad to seek medical help?"