Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Eaton County officers need your help to identify two men involved in a financial crime

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two men who were involved in a financial crime in Delta Township.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Deputy Kanazeh at (517) 323 – 8480.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar