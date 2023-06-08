This is NOT a photo of the missing goats, just a photo of goats for reference.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The goats have gone wild, and Eaton County Parks and Recreation needs your helping finding their owners.

Eaton County Parks logo.

Several goats are showing up at Crandell Park, Eaton County Parks confirmed in a Facebook post.

“We have received reports that the number of goats could be between 40-50,” the department said.

“Although we love animals and dream about a petting zoo someday, they are causing quite a bit of damage,” the post read. “By the time we are able to get to this location, the goats disappear faster than the Field of Dreams ball players.”

Eaton County Parks officials are asking anyone with information on the goats and their owners to call 517-627-7351.