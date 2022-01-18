Eaton County Sheriff’s Office requiring appointments for foreseeable future

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will only be allowing people into their main lobby if they have an appointment.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Effective today, anyone wishing to stop by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office main lobby must have an appointment.

According to a Facebook post from the ECSO, the policy change is due in part to positive COVID-19 and omicron case rates in Eaton County.

Masks will be required in the building.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Eaton County has had a total of 17,941 COVID-19 cases and 316 deaths.

To schedule an appointment with the ECSO, click here.

“We’ve seen the negative impact spreading has had on our citizens and employees, and continue to strive to do our part to protect everyone,” said the Facebook post.