EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting today, jury trials for the Eaton County Trial Courts will be suspended until March 7 due to COVID-19.

Chief Judge Janice K. Cunningham issued the suspension.

Currently, Eaton County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 33%.

All court departments will remain open for in-person business, but remote work is encouraged whenever possible.