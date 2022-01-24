Eaton County therapy dog visits Oxford HS on first day back

OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS)–Oxford High School returned to on-campus school Monday. It’s been nearly two months since the deadly shooting that left four students dead, and seven others wounded.

For the first day back, there was a special guest there to meet the Oxford students, ‘Reagan’ the K9 from Eaton County.

Investigator Bryan Seratt and K9 Advocate ‘Reagan’ were asked to be at the school to offer emotional support to students and staff, according to Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Lloyd.

“While I never want anything like this to happen to anyone, I always appreciate the way Reagan and Bryan step up to be there for children victims,” Lloyd said. “This is the whole reason we brought Reagan to Eaton County over 8 years ago, to be there for the victims. Thank you Bryan and Reagan for your selfless hard work!”

According to Oxford Public School’s website, students can also see mental health providers and speak with trauma specialists who will remain on campus.

In addition, Oxford educators are now trained to deal with trauma response.

Law enforcement and extra security will continue to remain on-campus as students return to their classrooms.