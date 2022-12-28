EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — For the month of December, Christmas trees have brought beauty and holiday spirit into mid-Michigan homes. Unfortunately, many of these trees end up in landfills.

A local Eaton Rapids volunteer firefighter, Dan Lalone, who happens to own a hobby farm called Lone Acre Ranch, has a solution to sustainability this holiday season- by recycling Christmas trees to his farm.

“We ask the community to donate their used Christmas trees and not only does it get rid of the Christmas trees for the community but also supplements the goat’s feed for the winter,” Lalone said.

Michigan supplies about 3 million fresh trees each year, making it No. 3 in the nation for the amount of Christmas trees harvested, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Development.

If Christmas trees end up in landfills, they release a large amount of carbon dioxide into our environment.

Lalone has asked the Eaton Rapids community to re-think throwing away their trees and donate them to the farm instead. Not only does the environment benefit from the community recycling their trees, but the animals benefit as well.

“The goats love to take care of them for us. They eat the pine and that sustains their feed and a great way to get rid of the Christmas trees,” Lalone said.

About 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United States every year, with Michigan Christmas tree farming being so abundant that Governor Gretchen Whitmer has named December “Michigan Christmas Tree Month.”

“I’ve got two already that we picked up and the community plans to drop off a few more today at least,” Lalone said.

So, if you are done with your Christmas tree this year, you might want to re-think dropping it off at the curb and instead drop it off at Lone Acre Farm.