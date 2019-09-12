Eaton Rapids kids become doctors for a day

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors and health care workers from across the state came together at Lockwood Elementary in Eaton Rapids to put students through their own Mini-Medical School training. The day long event featured eight different stations including nutrition, exercise, bone health, and body organs.

“We consider Michigan kids Michigan’s future health care workforce so what we do this program because we are kind of hoping that we can plant a seed and get excited about the health care profession at an early age, noted Michigan Health Council Community Engagement Coordinator, Brandess Wallace.

The Michigan Health Council is a solutions-oriented non-profit organization on a mission to develop a premiere health care workforce in the Michigan community.

But today wasn’t just about giving Kids a look at a potential career. “We want to introduce them to positive role models. Every volunteer that comes through here is a medical professionalist, said Wallace.

Teachers at Lockwood were thrilled to see their little minds thinking to the future. “They don’t often think beyond the here and now so to give them ideas of different things they can do when they get older besides just a firefighter or a dancer or some of them might even think a dinosaur. So it gives them different ideas to think about,” said Lockwood teacher, Keri Benjamin.

Each student received a certificate and a workbook after completing the Mini-Medical School. To learn more about Eaton Rapids Medical Center you can visit their website at www.eatonrapidsmedicalcenter.org