Eaton Rapids man charged with assault with intent to murder after shooting wife

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An Eaton Rapids man was arraigned and charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession after shooting his wife Wednesday.

Officials say Michael Aaron Poneta, 48-years-old, shot his wife and then refused to leave the home.

That led to a shelter in place warning that was in place for hours.

The incident happened outside of a home on the 7000 block of E Five Point Hwy in Hamlin Township.

The woman who was shot was rescued from the area and taken to the hospital, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

There was also a child inside the home and the sheriff’s office says they were able to get them to safety.

Poneta’s bond was set at $300,000 and he was ordered to have no other contact with the victim and to wear a GPS tether.