EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are looking for the individual responsible for putting nails under multiple cars’ tires early Wednesday morning.

Three separate calls were made to officers between 1:47 a.m. and 6:28 a.m. regarding the attempted tire popping, the department confirmed via Facebook.

Two of the residences that nearly got the sharp surprise are located on East Knight Street. The third residence impacted is located on South East Street.

No damage was reported to police.

The alleged suspect is pictured above. This photo was captured with night vision technology, so the colors are altered. (Photo/Eaton Rapids Police Department Facebook page)

Officials added that two of the homes impacted displayed flags in support of the LGBTQ+ community, and one of the residences had a United States flag displayed out front.

Police did not say if there was a connection between the flag displays and the vandalism.

Video footage given to police by one of the victims living on East Knight Street indicated that the nails were placed between 1:30 a.m. and 1:47 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the situation can contact Detective Ken Snyder at ksnyder@cityofeatonrapids.gov or by calling 517-507-3534.