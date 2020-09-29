Eaton Rapids Police report juveniles allegedly placed razors in two parks

Eaton Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton Rapids Police Department have found information pointing to juveniles who allegedly placed razor blades on two Eaton Rapids Park sites September 21, the Eaton Rapids Chief of Police Larry Weeks wrote on Facebook Monday.

At this time, the Eaton Rapids Police Department said it would be “inappropriate to comment publicly on the details while the investigation is ongoing.”

The Police said the investigation will be turned over to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office for review after the investigation is complete.

