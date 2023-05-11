EASTON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Police have taken a suspect into productive custody in connection to attempted tire vandalism that occurred in Eaton Rapids early Wednesday morning.

Three separate calls were made to Eaton Rapids police between 1:47 a.m. and 6:28 a.m. regarding the attempted tire popping, the department confirmed via Facebook.

Multiple people reached out to police with information that led officials to identify the possible suspect, the Eaton Rapids Police Department confirmed on Facebook.

During an unrelated situation Wednesday night, police met the suspect and put them in protective custody. The suspect was then taken to a hospital.

Though officials have not determined a motive for the man putting nails under tires, the investigation is ongoing.

Two of the residences that nearly got the sharp surprise are located on East Knight Street. The third residence that was almost impacted is located on South East Street.

Video footage given to police by victim Laura Mowatt indicated that the nails were placed at her residence between 1:30 a.m. and 1:47 a.m.

The nails were placed at the base of the tires so that they would get punctured while the car backed out.

Initially, Mowatt thought that she was targeted due to LGBTQ+ flags she has on display at her residence.

“They didn’t get in the car, they didn’t take anything,” said Laura Mowatt. “They didn’t even attempt to. It was just to vandalize our tires.”

Mowatt was actually sitting by her window when her phone buzzed with a Ring camera notification. She said the alert showed her a man in her driveway.

“He was walking down the street looking for something to do and make some peoples’ days bad,” she continued.

The man then squatted beside the cars in her driveway. After he left, she decided to check things out.

“I’ve lived here for 10 years, and I’ve never had a problem,” she said.

After posting the security video to Facebook, two neighbors reached out to Mowatt, saying they had the same thing happen to them.

Another home that the attempted vandal stopped by also had a flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community on display, but the last residence was only flying a U.S. flag.

One victim who asked to remain anonymous said that he has no idea what another motive could be for the attempted vandalism.

“Maybe drugs, or who knows,” he said.