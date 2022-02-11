EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent announcement from Eaton Rapids Public Schools says they will eliminate their mask requirement starting Feb. 22.

Next week will be the last where masks are required.

More details are expected to come next week, especially regarding other health protocols and what happens on buses.

“Thanks for your support of keeping the school community healthy,” the Facebook post said.

Yesterday, the Ingham County Health Department will rescind the orders that require masks in educational settings.

The new rules will go into effect Feb. 19 at midnight. Quarantine and isolation rules will also be changing.

For ICHD, the emergency orders were put into place Sept. 2, 2021 because of high cases and positivity rates for COVID-19 at the time.