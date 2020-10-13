Eaton Rapids retired police officer dies

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton Rapids Police Department reported one of its retired officers died.

Former officer, Mike Seeley, had told one of his friends he was feeling ill. That friend had not seen him in a few days, so an officer responded to his home to conduct a welfare check and was found dead.

Officer Seeley was one of only four officers to have completed the requisite years of service to reach retirement and was a founding member of the department in December of 1981.

He was hired into the department as a Sergeant and later became Chief of Police in 1984. In 1996, Seeley stepped down from his chief duties and continued serving as an officer until his retirement in April of 2013.

Serving approximately 31 years in all, Officer Mike Seeley was well known in the community and in law enforcement.

In honor of Officer Mike Seeley’s service and as a founding member of the department ERPD staff will begin wearing mourning badges today through October 21.

Seeley is currently in the care of Gorsline-Runciman Funeral Homes.