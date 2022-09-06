Photos are courtesy of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — During most mid-Michiganders’ commute to work on Tuesday, one individual spotted a thief in action.

Following a call to 911 to report a thief stealing from a car in Eaton Co., Eaton County deputies quickly arrived at the scene of the crime.

Despite the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office efforts, the suspect got a head start on them.

According to a Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police K9 was called in to help find the suspect.

After around two hours of searching, the suspect was found hiding in a field.

Though the suspect tried to run away from authorities, they were unable to get away.

The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Eaton Co. Jail.

Several items that were stolen from the car were located, police said.

“This would not have been possible if it were not for the observant citizen, Eaton County 911, and the assistance from our Law Enforcement partner, MSP K9,” the post concluded.