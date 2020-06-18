Educators meet to discuss school budget during COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Across the state districts are preparing for next year’s school budget during this coronavirus pandemic. The expenses they’ll need to cover include price tags they had not planned for.

Thursday afternoon, business leaders and educators met for a call to action. They’re asking lawmakers to pay careful attention to the study done by the School Finance Research Collaborative when determining school funding during this pandemic.

The collaborative said COVID-19 shined a light on Michigan’s broken school funding, but say the research provides a roadmap to fix issues.

One superintendent on the call said she is worried about lawmakers making future school budget cuts. She said it’s essential to make sure all kids get a world-class education regardless of their zip code.

Now, schools are factoring in additional costs into their budget.

Superintendent Wanda Cook-Robinson explains how this adds up for a district with about 3,600 hundred students.

“All of this is added to the budget on top of what a school district’s budget might be for the regular school year. so, it can add anywhere from 1.5 to 3 million to a school district that size to their budget,” Cook-Robinson said.

Lawmakers don’t expect cuts to this year’s school budget, but school districts are facing a $750 cut per student next year.