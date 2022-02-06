Educators rally for more choice in Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Kate Woodhams is a parent of three. For six years she has sent her children to school virtually at Michigan Connections Academy. She feels it has set them up for success.

“My oldest has high functioning autism. That makes the classroom really difficult for him. My middle school son has severe asthma and so he was missing so much school being exposed to germs,” said Woodhams.

Now, she’s ready to have her kindergartener start virtually, and she says she’s excited to do what her bigger brothers are doing.

“I like doing school because there’s reading and stuff, there’s math I’m really good at,” said Woodhams daughter.

More than 14 schools came out to show their support, including the Michigan Collegiate academy, which this year became the first charter school to reach the state football title game. School leaders say one silver lining of the pandemic is that it’s shown how important it is for parents to have options.

“Kids are able to find their perfect fit. They’re able to enjoy school,” said Instruction Coach, Amy Dunlap.

“On the flip side teachers are able to as well. I was ready to leave education when I found my school and so in finding that perfect fit we worked together and everybody is happy and we were able to be successful so I just think it’s important to continue to get out there, and share our stories, and be an inspiration for others that there is hope that you can find your perfect fit as a student or as a teacher.”

Woodhams says she’s glad she doesn’t have to stress during the pandemic.

“We have public school certified teachers that are helping us. We don’t have to come up with the curriculum every day and I get to kind of help coach them in their day-to-day things but they still have teachers, tests, and state tests that they are following.”