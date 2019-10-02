UPDATE: EEE Case Tracker: Counties in Michigan

LANSING — The mosquito-borne virus, eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has been a health concern among Michiganders this fall.
The virus has infected 10 Michigan residents (1 Barry, 2 Berrien, 1 Calhoun, 2 Cass, 3 Kalamazoo, and 1 Van Buren) with 5 fatalities as of Oct 14.
Cases of EEE have been found across 16 Michigan counties:
This map shows reported cases as of Oct. 14, 2019.
Who gets infected with EEE?
Anyone can get infected with EEE. Children under 15 years of age and people older than 50 are more susceptible to EEE. One third of the cases of EEE infections result in fatalities.
What are the symptoms of EEE?
- chills
- fever
- fatigue
- joint pain/muscle aches
- inflammation
Where in Michigan are people getting infected?
Mainly Southwest Michigan. Cases have been reported in 15 counties: [ see map above ]
- Allegan
- Barry
- Berrien
- Calhoun
- Cass
- Genessee
- Jackson
- Kalamazoo
- Kent
- Lapeer
- Livingston
- Montcalm
- Newaygo
- St.Joseph
- Tuscola
- Van Buren
What can you do to protect yourself?
- wear long sleeve pants and shirts
- use bug spray with one of these ingredients: DEET, Picardin, IR3535
- avoid outdoor activity between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m
- secure window screens
- keep grass cut short
- replace water in pet bowls
- repair old septic systems
EEE has infected 33 animals (1 Allegan, 5 Barry, 1 Berrien, 3 Calhoun, 3 Cass, 1 Genesee, 2 Jackson, 7 Kalamazoo, 1 Kent, 1 Lapeer, 1 Livingston, 1 Montcalm, 1 Newaygo, 3 St. Joseph, and 2 Van Buren).
The mosquitoes that spread EEE were caught in traps set Sept. 26 in southwest Michigan but are still active.
State and local officials are continuing to spray areas with high risk of EEE throughout the week.
The dates for spraying are as follows:
Anyone experiencing symptoms of EEE should see their doctor.