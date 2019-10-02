UPDATE: EEE Case Tracker: Counties in Michigan

LANSING — The mosquito-borne virus, eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has been a health concern among Michiganders this fall.

The virus has infected 10 Michigan residents (1 Barry, 2 Berrien, 1 Calhoun, 2 Cass, 3 Kalamazoo, and 1 Van Buren) with 5 fatalities as of Oct 14.

Cases of EEE have been found across 16 Michigan counties:

This map shows reported cases as of Oct. 14, 2019.

Who gets infected with EEE?

Anyone can get infected with EEE. Children under 15 years of age and people older than 50 are more susceptible to EEE. One third of the cases of EEE infections result in fatalities.

What are the symptoms of EEE?

chills

fever

fatigue

joint pain/muscle aches

inflammation

Where in Michigan are people getting infected?

Mainly Southwest Michigan. Cases have been reported in 15 counties: [ see map above ]

Allegan Barry Berrien Calhoun Cass Genessee Jackson Kalamazoo Kent Lapeer Livingston Montcalm Newaygo St.Joseph Tuscola Van Buren

What can you do to protect yourself?

wear long sleeve pants and shirts

use bug spray with one of these ingredients: DEET, Picardin, IR3535

avoid outdoor activity between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m

secure window screens

keep grass cut short

replace water in pet bowls

repair old septic systems

EEE has infected 33 animals (1 Allegan, 5 Barry, 1 Berrien, 3 Calhoun, 3 Cass, 1 Genesee, 2 Jackson, 7 Kalamazoo, 1 Kent, 1 Lapeer, 1 Livingston, 1 Montcalm, 1 Newaygo, 3 St. Joseph, and 2 Van Buren).

The mosquitoes that spread EEE were caught in traps set Sept. 26 in southwest Michigan but are still active.

State and local officials are continuing to spray areas with high risk of EEE throughout the week.

The dates for spraying are as follows:

Anyone experiencing symptoms of EEE should see their doctor.