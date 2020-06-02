Effective immediately: Lansing mayor declares curfew until Tuesday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Effective immediately and continuing until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the City of Lansing is under curfew for the second night in a row.
“Thankfully, we have not yet seen the violence that we saw yesterday evening, however, I am concerned that people could be coming to our downtown to put others in danger and destroy property,” said Mayor Andy Schor in a Facebook post. “This curfew is to ensure that we are all safe this evening and to protect our city from the destruction that we saw last night.”
Everyone is expected to return home and stay off the streets in Lansing.
Anyone already on the streets downtown will be notified through the emergency broadcast system in the streetlights as well as from the Lansing Police Department.
