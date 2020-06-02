Effective immediately: Lansing mayor declares curfew until Tuesday morning

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS)-- Hundreds of people came together Monday evening to protest against police brutality. Protests like the one tonight have been taking place all over the state and country, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

The organizer of the event, 19-year-old Akearah Anderson said when she didn't see any protests planned in Jackson and after seeing what happened to Floyd, she decided to plan one herself.