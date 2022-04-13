EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Public Library (ELPL) is set to kick off its online fundraiser beginning on April 18.

Books, Baskets & Bids is an online auction, allowing community members to bid on over 70 gift baskets that have been donated directly from local businesses, organizations and patrons.

A variety of different items will be available to bid on in the baskets, including gift certificates to restaurants, passes to the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center, theater tickets and more.

“It’s always humbling to see the outpouring of support to the library every year for our silent auction. We are truly grateful to all the businesses and community members who have donated incredible auction items and we are so very thankful to our patrons for participating and helping us meet our fundraising goals. We have wonderful baskets to bid on this year and there’s something for all ages and interests. We encourage everyone to check it out!” ELPL Director Kristin Shelley

The auction will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 18, and bids can be submitted at any point during the week-long event that will wrap up at noon on Monday, April 25.

Community members can preview the items for auction by clicking here. New items will be added daily leading up to the event.

All proceeds raised during Books, Baskets & Bids will go towards purchasing several tools that will further boost programming for all age levels, including a Tovertafel Magic Table. The Tovertafel is an award-winning serious games system for dementia and intellectual disability care.

Those wanting to participate will need to create an account to place a bid.

The highest bidders can claim their items at ELPL’s Circulation Desk, 950 Abbot Road.

To participate in the online auction, click here.



