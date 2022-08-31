EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials are looking for a man who pulled a weapon on someone early Wednesday morning and then led police on a chase.

According to Captain Chad Pride with the East Lansing Police Department, a call was made to the station around 2:49 a.m. about a man who pulled a weapon on someone on Lake Lansing Road.

Later on, police saw a man who matched the man’s description near a wooded area and went to talk to him, but he ran away.

As officers ran into the woods after the man, they heard a gunshot.

Officers said they are not sure if the shot was fired on accident, or if it was aimed toward an officer. However, police said they were certain a shot was fired.

Luckily, no one was hit by the shot.

Police later called in a drone with a heat sensor to overlook the wooded area for the suspect, but he got away.

Officers stayed out for a few hours searching for the man, but they are still haven’t found him.

ELPD was assisted by the Lansing Police Department in the search.