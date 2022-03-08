EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Still looking for some free COVID-19 tests?

The East Lansing Public Library is giving out free COVID-19 test kits via curbside pickup.

While supplies last, the ELPL will be giving out up to five test kits per household per day.

And if you aren’t a member of the ELPL- don’t sweat. No library card is needed to claim COVID-19 test kits.

According to the City of East Lansing’s Facebook page, you can reserve your kits online or by calling the library’s circulation desk at (517) 351-2420.

Test pickup will only be available via curbside pickup.