Brandon Betz elected for Lansing City Council Ward 1

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Incumbents Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley have been elected for the two Lansing City Council at-large seats.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Carol Wood received 7458 votes, Patricia Spitzley got 6709 votes, Yanice Jackson-Long had 4609 votes, and Julee Rodocker with 4535 votes.

Wood has been with the council for nearly twenty years. She told 6 News at her election night celebration that this will be her last election.

Spitzley serves as a Chairperson on the Committee on Ways and Means, Vice Chairperson on the Committee on Public Safety as well as a member of the Committee of the Whole and the Committee on Personnel.

Four candidates were running for the two at-large seats on the Lansing City Council.