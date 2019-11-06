LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With over 54% of the votes and all of the precincts reporting in Lansing’s Ward 1, Brandon Betz has been elected to the Lansing City Council.
Brandon Betz is an economist with a background in public and labor economics. He works as a senior policy analyst for Anderson Economic Group.
He is a member of the sponsorship committee for Grand River Connection and a volunteer at the Allen Neighborhood Center. Betz is also on the board of the Young Professional Alzheimer’s Advocates of Lansing.
Brandon Betz elected for Lansing City Council Ward 1
