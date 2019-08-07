ELECTION UPDATE: Jackson City Mayor results

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) - Meridian Township residents decided they will fix local roads with 60 percent of local voting residents approving the Meridian Twp Street Improvement Bond Proposal.

The proposal will increase property taxes for a $300,000 market value home by about $250 a year for ten years.

"I want to be very, very clear with the residents that the revenue raised from this millage, 100%, not 99.5, 100% will go back into the roads and reconstruction," Township Manager Frank Walsh said. "No administrative costs, no shell games. 100% of the money towards roads, guaranteed."