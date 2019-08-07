LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Council at-large election results are in with incumbents Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley as well as Yanice Jackson-Long and Julee Rodocker advancing to the ballot in November.
Two of the four people will win the Lansing City Council at-large seats following the election on Tuesday, November 5th.
Candidates for tonight’s election included incumbents Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley. Yanice Jackson-Long, Terry Eagle and Julee Rodocker were running against them.
ELECTION UPDATE: Lansing City Council at-large results
