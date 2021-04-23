Electric Forest music festival won’t happen in 2021

People gather before the first act of the 2019 Electric Forest festival near Rothbury. (June 27, 2019)

ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — Electric Forest is a no-go this year — again.

Organizers, who had been eyeing August to hold the music festival, cited safety concerns linked to the pandemic in announcing their decision not to hold the event this year.

They plan to bring the festival back to the Double JJ Ranch in Rothbury next year, though dates haven’t yet been set.

“Having to postpone again is a special kind of heartache, and one which will only be healed when we are together again in 2022,” the Friday announcement on the Electric Forest website read in part.

Tickets for the 2020 event will be honored in 2022, or you can ask for a refund.

Electric Forest was also canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Organizers tried to move it from June to September, but the village of Rothbury rejected that idea and the festival was ultimately called off entirely.

However, Double JJ held a smaller replacement event. Dubbed Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend, it was billed as an “intimate primitive camping” event.