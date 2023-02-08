EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A person who was riding an electric scooter was hit by a car on Grand River Avenue at the Hagadorn Road intersection Wednesday morning.

A silver Ford Fiesta was the car involved and had a smashed windshield.

6 News was on the scene when it happened and there was no visible blood but the person who was hit was laying on the ground before 9-1-1 was called.

When an ambulance arrived, the person was put on a stretcher and taken away.

Although the exact status of the person who was hit is unknown, they were conscious and speaking.