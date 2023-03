SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — All students were evacuated from Elsa Meyers Elementary School in Corunna on Friday.

Everyone is safe and was being taken by a bus to the Fairgrounds at 2900 E Hibbard Road, according to the Shiawassee Central Dispatch Facebook page.

Officials said the fire department was at the school investigating, but did not give a specific reason for the evacuation.

Parents have been asked to head to the fairgrounds to pick up their children.