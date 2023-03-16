EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former East Lansing High School principal Shannon Mayfield allegedly had a fraudulent doctorate, East Lansing Info reported.

Mayfield announced his resignation on Monday after taking an extended period of time off for “personal reasons.”

In an email sent to ELHS staff, Superintendent Dori Leyko said that, in December, Mayfield had claimed he finished his doctorate at Wayne State University in an attempt to gain the District’s standard $4,000 stipend.

East Lansing School’s Human Resources contacted Wayne State to verify the degree.

The university confirmed that Mayfield hadn’t obtained any degree from WSU and that he hadn’t been enrolled in WSU since 1999.

Shortly after, Mafield submitted a transcript to HR claiming he took four semesters’ worth of classes in 2021 and 2022, earning a degree in Organizational Leadership.

WSU said this transcript was fraudulent.

According to Leyko, Mayfield was given the opportunity to respond to the allegations, but he refused and opted to resign instead.