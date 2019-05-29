Elizabeth Warren heading to Lansing on Tuesday
2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate holds local town hall
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren is heading to Lansing for a town hall.
The event takes place on June 4th at Lansing Community college.
Doors open at 5:45 PM and the event begins at 6:45 PM
Anyone interested in attending needs to sign up in advance although tickets do not guarantee attending the event.
