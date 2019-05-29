Local News

Elizabeth Warren heading to Lansing on Tuesday

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate holds local town hall

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:01 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:13 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren is heading to Lansing for a town hall.

The event takes place on June 4th at Lansing Community college.

Doors open at 5:45 PM and the event begins at 6:45 PM

Anyone interested in attending needs to sign up in advance although tickets do not guarantee attending the event.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local