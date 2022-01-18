ELPD investigating early morning Tuesday crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a crash that took place at 5:15 a.m. on West Road near Abbey road.

Officers discovered that a car driving southbound had hit a person on the roadway. The victim’s car, a gray Dodge RAM 15000 four-door was allegedly taken by an unknown person.

The incident is currently being investigated. Anyone with information or those who have seen the missing truck between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. are asked to contact ELPD Sgt. Adam Park at (517) 319-6834 or apark@elpolice.com