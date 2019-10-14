ELPD found man missing from adult care home

Update: ELPD said they have found 61-year-old Steve Casarez after he walked away from an adult care home near Whitehills Sunday afternoon.

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — East Lansing Police said they are actively looking for a 61-year-old cognitively-impaired white male.

ELPD said Steve Casarez walked away from an adult care home near Whitehills Sunday afternoon. Casarez left on foot headed for an unknown destination.

He is 6’3″ 220 lbs with gray hair and glasses and may have on a white t-shirt, flannel PJ pants, and white sneakers.

Caregivers are concerned that Steve was not dressed for the weather. If seen, please call 911.

