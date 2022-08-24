LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday that her office will not be filing charges against East Lansing Police officers that were involved in the April shooting of Deanthony Vanatten.

Vanatten, a Black man, was shot by police in a Meijer parking lot on April 25, 2022.

On Tuesday, 6 News discovered the State of Michigan had filed eight charges against Vanatten:

One count of carrying a concealed weapon,

One count of receiving and concealing a weapon,

One felony firearms charge,

Four counts of obstructing an officer,

One third-degree retail fraud charge.

During a press conference, Nessel said her office reviewed body camera footage, surveillance footage and reports from multiple different departments.

Based on the review, Nessel said the officers were of the belief that Vanatten showed a reasonable threat and no charges will be sought against the officers.

East Lansing police said they will now begin its internal investigation of the shooting to see if any officers violated the department’s policies or protocols.

In the meantime, the two officers that have been on paid administrative leave will return to work in non-patrol roles as they transition back.

In light of Nessel’s announcement, officials have begun releasing reactions, which you can find below.

“An officer-involved shooting is never and should never be taken lightly. We understand that this has been extremely difficult for our community, and, while this situation was challenging, it also provides us with the opportunity to reflect, grow and improve.” East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson

“We respect the decision of the Department of Attorney General and we are committed to the continual improvement of our public safety and all of the services we provide to our community. We will continue to work with our community and the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission to build trust and transparency in our public safety operations.” E ast Lansing City Manager George Lahanas