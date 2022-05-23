EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department has released additional footage from the April 25 Meijer shooting where officers wounded one man.

ELPD releases store video leading up to Meijer shooting

ELPD officers responded to a weapons complaint at the Lake Lansing Meijer. Upon arrival, the alleged suspect began to flee from police. Officers then shot the man in a busy parking lot.

The man was sent to the hospital and was eventually released without charges.

BLM Lansing holds press conference on Meijer shooting

The new videos released by ELPD show full body-camera footage from the four officers that responded to the call and in-car camera videos.

The individual videos start at the time all four officers got to the scene, and show the footage they captured on their cameras until they left the scene, ELPD said.

“As a part of our commitment to transparency and per a request from the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission, we are releasing all extended video footage captured by the responding officers’ body-worn cameras as well as the ELPD fleet video footage,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson. “Due to the hours of video that needed to be redacted and reviewed, some video footage will be released today, and the remaining video footage will be released later this week after the review process is completed.”

The new videos can be found here.

Warning, they may depict graphic content that is unsuitable for some.

