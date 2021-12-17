Police says MSU student died from alcohol intake at fraternity

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly a month after the death of Michigan State University student Phat Nguyen, officials have confirmed a cause of death.

During a medical call assist at 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 20, East Lansing police arrived at the 400 block of Stoddard Ave. to find four people passed out.

Nguyen was not breathing, officers and medical workers from the East Lansing Fire Department (ELFD) tried administering CPR, but Nguyen was unable to be revived.

East Lansing Police Captain Chad Connelly confirmed to 6 News that excessive alcohol consumption was Nguyen’s cause of death.

Michigan State University officials say that Nguyen’s death was related to the Pi Alpha Phi fraternity, which has since been suspended.

On Nov. 29, Michigan State University students and faculty gathered on campus to grieve the loss of the MSU student.

“Phat’s candle burned out too early. But his light will still shine forever,” a vigil attendee said.

Nguyen was a junior studying at the Broad School of Business.