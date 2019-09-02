LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Consumers Energy is monitoring approaching storms, which could result in high winds and power outages beginning Tuesday morning across the state.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible with these storms, and several rounds are possible throughout the day.
Weather causes over 25 percent of reported power outages, according to Consumers Energy, so it’s important to stay safe with a few tips on possible problems with power during storms.
Remember, if you see a downed wire, stay at least 25 feet away and report it by calling 9-1-1, Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or Lansing Board of Water and Light at 877-295-5001.
Be careful where you place a generator to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
Protect equipment from power surges by unplugging sensitive electronics and turning off power strips.
Check out the Consumers Energy Outage Center or the Lansing BWL Outage Center websites for the latest on storm restoration times, tips on what customers can do before, during and after a storm and how customers can sign up for free outage alerts.
Emergency planning for Michigan storms
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Consumers Energy is monitoring approaching storms, which could result in high winds and power outages beginning Tuesday morning across the state.