LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting Thursday, the Bissell Foundation will begin another “Empty the Shelters” campaign with a timely theme.

The new ‘Empty the Shelters Adopt Your Valentine” event will go from Feb. 9-15.

The idea of the event is for the Bissell Pet Foundation to help reduce adoption fees at more than 40 shelters across Michigan to $50 or less.

Since the event was started back in 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped over 138,000 pets find new families, according to the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Here is a list of local shelters who are participating in this Valentine’s themed adoption campaign: