DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Visitors to Holt’s Esker Landing on Cedar Lake will be able to get out on the water this spring and summer, thanks to to a new addition of kayak and flotation device rentals from Delhi Township.

New kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices at Esker Landing will be available through a mobile app called Rent.Fun in mid-May, said Troy Stowell, director of Delhi Township Parks & Recreation Department.

Visitors will also have more than 1,000 new fish for their sporting enjoyment, including hundreds of crappies, perch, blue gill, walleye and largemouth bass. The township added these to Cedar Lake in November.

People will have access to the kayaks and other devices through the new self-service public lockers at Esker Landing, and can input their payment information via the app and then scan a QR code on the smart locker to access the devices.

Esker Landing is a 16-acre park with a fishing dock and kayak launch in Delhi Township, located east of the roundabout to Cedar Street, according to the township’s website.

It was funded in part by a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, as well as a $180,000 contribution through Delhi Township’s parks, trails and recreation millage, approved by voters in 2018 and 2022.