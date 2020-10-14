EVE launches new scholarship fund in honor of Shari Murgittroyd

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Shari Murgittroyd, a past Board President and long-time supporter of EVE

(End Violent Encounters), lost her battle with cancer on August 23, 2020.

Shari was part of EVE’s board for many years and served on various committees. She dedicated her life to helping survivors, giving a voice to those in need, and pushing the field forward. In honor of

Shari’s relentless work for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, EVE is dedicating its

scholarship fund to her memory.

“Shari was a long time board president and supporter of Eve. She was a huge advocate for

change and was a tremendous fighter against injustice. It didn’t matter if you were a human

or an animal, if she could see you needed help, she was right there. She often spoke he

mind and had no problem giving her opinions, but it was always out of love. She was one of

the first board members to join the Scholarship Committee and stayed on even when she

could longer be part of the full Board” said EVE Board President, Caitlin McGinn.

The purpose of the scholarship is to enable survivors to develop skills and mechanisms to

live a full life, free from domestic or sexual violence. EVE will award up to two (2)

scholarships in an amount sufficient to fund two semesters of study to survivors of physical,

emotional, or sexual violence who meet the scholarship’s criteria. The intent is to provide

funding to facilitate the completion of a one- or two-year certificate or associate’s degree at

Lansing Community College (LCC) or a recognized college, university or vocational training

center.

Survivors of domestic and sexual violence who have utilized EVE’s services in the past five

years and can successfully demonstrate the need, desire, and ability to complete a course of

study are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted no later than October 30,

2020 for Spring semester coursework.

Those who are interested in applying may do so at https://www.eveinc.org/eve-scholarship-fund . Questions in regards to applying for the scholarship maybe emailed to EVEscholarship@eveinc.org.