Event for young women of color in Lansing to explore different health care fields happening Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A yearly event for young women of color to explore different health care fields is happening Friday, November 15th in Lansing.
This event will offer hands on exploration for students 9-12 grade in the Lansing School District.
The event goes from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Lansing Community College Health and Human Services Building.
