Event for young women of color in Lansing to explore different health care fields happening Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Leaf removal in Lansing is about three days behind because of the amount of snow.

Bags may sit outside for a few days due to the unexpected delay, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lansing Public Service Department.

The department reminds residents to please continue to place your yard waste bags outside on your designated day, but to please be patient as the city continues to pick up yard waste bags as weather allows.