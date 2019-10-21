Events aim to give nearly 600,000 Michigan military veterans a voice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Events across the state this fall are aiming to connect veterans to the benefits and services they have earned.



A series of 13 Veterans Listening Sessions from October 25th to November 19th are the first of their kind in Michigan.



The opportunity for veterans to have their voices heard and to get questions answered on topics such as state tuition assistance and eligibility for federal health and compensation benefits.



Only 18 percent of Michigan’s nearly 600,000 veterans receive disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which is lower than the national average of 23 percent.



“We are embarking on an aggressive outreach campaign designed to reach every veteran in the state and get them familiar with who we are and what we can do for them,” said Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams, a disabled Army veteran and attorney who has spent much of her professional career fighting for veterans’ rights.

‘Listening Sessions’ to support Michigan veterans:

Friday, Oct. 25

Kalamazoo Central Library, 315 S. Rose St., Kalamazoo at 10 a.m.

Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St., Benton Harbor at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Mills Community House/Benzonia Library, 891 Michigan Ave., Benzonia at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Salvation Army Kroc Community Center, 2500 Division Ave. S., Grand Rapids at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

American Legion Post 153, E. 110 Walker St., St. Johns at 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Detroit – Time and location to be determined.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Greater Muskegon Woman’s Club, 280 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

American Legion Post 200, 11800 Michael St., Taylor at 10:30 a.m.

Village Stinson VFW Post 9021, 32100 Ryan Road, Warren at 2:30 p.m.

Bloomfield Township Library, 1099 Lone Park Road, Bloomfield Township at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Ypsilanti – Time and location to be determined.

Flint Public Library, 1026 E. Kearsley St., Flint at 2 p.m.

Saginaw – Time and location to be determined.