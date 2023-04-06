LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For high schoolers, prom season is just around the bend.

While going to prom can cost a pretty penny, thanks to LAFCU, it won’t cost a dime for one teen.

Eric Cooper goes to Everett High School. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit during his sophomore year, Cooper and his family did not have the resources available to learn virtually.

Cooper fell behind, but was able to, as a statement from LAFCU said, “thrive in the face of adversity.”

Lance Rhines, LAFCU’s former Local 459 Union representative, reached out to LAFCU and others to ensure that Cooper would have a great final year of high school.

Cooper’s community of supporters raised $1,120 to go towards prom clothes, a discounted car and more for the teen.

“He’s a great young man. He has a very bright and promising future,” said Robin Howell, LAFCU’s Chief Human Resource Officer.

Cooper’s prom is on May 13.

After graduation, Cooper will be attending Great Lakes Christian College on a full soccer scholarship.