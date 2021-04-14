Ex-state employee accused of embezzling more than $850K

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy employee is accused of embezzling more than $850,000 from the state.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that Joseph Pettit, 49, is charged with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000, four counts of uttering and publishing and using a computer to commit a crime.

Pettit is accused of creating fake vendors and diverting bond funds to bank accounts he created for the fake vendors. He worked at EGLE from 1996 until January 2020, most recently as an environmental quality specialist, according to a news release from the AG’s Office.

Between 2018 and 2020, the AG’s Office alleges he embezzled more than $850,000. Any suspected embezzled funds from 2013 through 2016 are barred due to the statute of limitations.

Michigan State Police were contacted in September 2020 when EGLE officials became aware of the alleged embezzlement, the release said.

He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Friday.