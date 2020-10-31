EXCLUSIVE: 6 News has 1-on-1 with Senator Gary Peters

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Senator Gary Peters may keep a low profile, but he prides himself on getting things done.

“I have written and passed more bills through the United States Senate than any other U.S. Senator both democrat and republican,” says Peters.

In the past two years, Senator Peters has passed nine bills. They address everything from agriculture to space and cyber security.

Peters is running for his second term, but his life as a politician goes back decades. He started his career as a city councilman in 1991, was elected to the Michigan State Senate in 1994, the House of Representatives in 2008 and became a Senator in 2018. Peters credits his sustained success to his ability to put people ahead of party.

“I’m a democrat, I’m a proud democrat, but I also believe that for lasting solutions we have to work across the aisle and bring people together.”

One of the bipartisan issues Peters tackled, is protecting our Countries veterans who suffer from PTSD. Peters says he learned about a homeless veteran in Grand Rapids who was denied services by the V.A. because he was dishonorably discharged because of his PTSD symptoms.

“That is outrageous… I was able to pass a law to give that veteran and others the opportunity to go back and have their cases reassessed.”

Peters says this law has the potential to impact tens of thousands of former service members. Another victory he claims, is working with the Obama administration to save the automobile industry and passing the Affordable Care Act.

Healthcare has been a hot topic between the two candidates running for Senator this year. Peters says his opponent, John James supports candidates and legislation that would repeal Obamacare, with no plan.

“If you’re talking without a plan its just hallow rhetoric.”

Earlier this year, Peters became the first seated Senator to share a personal experience with abortion. His first wife had a second term abortion after their doctor said the fetus would not survive and it became life and death for his wife who could not have a natural miscarriage.

Right now, Peters says he will continue to work across the aisle to ensure Michigan has enough personal protection equipment and testing supplies to fight the COVID-19 crisis, as well as strengthening small businesses.

“There is no way we are going to get the economy back up on our feet as quickly as any of us would like if small businesses don’t survive.