EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Missing 11-year-old reunited with family

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– 11-year-old Niajah Skye Rinehart was reunited with her family today, after going missing this morning.

Police sent out an alert after Rinehart was reported missing. She has been last seen walking this morning around 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Pine.

Two people saw Rinehart at Ferris Park, and helped the girl find shoes and get some food. Niajah is non-verbal, so the two were unable to find out where she lived. They eventually discovered who she was and dropped off Niajah with her family this afternoon.

Niajah Skye embraced multiple family members upon her return home.