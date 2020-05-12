Executive Order makes it easier for Michigan teens to get a summer job

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An executive order lifts certain youth work permit requirements in Michigan.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-79 today, which allows young residents to obtain summer work during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Michigan’s young people are an essential part of the state’s workforce, and making sure they have an opportunity to acquire the proper permit and help fight COVID-19 is vital,” said Gov. Whitmer in a written statement.



As a result of a previous order which closed schools for the rest of the school year, getting the proper documents from school personnel is difficult.



The order allows work permits to be mailed, emailed, faxed, or sent by the web rather than having to be submitted in person.



“Young Michiganders constitute an important part of the summer workforce, especially because the COVID-19 pandemic requires that many workers stay home when experiencing symptoms or because they are part of a vulnerable population,” a press release from the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor said in part.



The order is effective immediately and extends until June 8th.